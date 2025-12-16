Warming trend takes hold as temperatures rise through the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures across the region started in the 40s and 50s on Tuesday, but are expected to rise to the low 70s by the afternoon.

As Tuesday progresses, a warming trend will move in, with highs reaching the low 70s this afternoon.

In the coming days, temperatures are anticipated to climb further into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Current temperatures are low, ranging from the 40s to the 50s, making it feel quite cold for those heading out in the morning.

Looking ahead, weather forecasts indicate a consistent rise in temperatures over the coming days with average highs projected to reach the upper 70s.

This warm-up follows several cooler days, making the change quite welcome.

Rain chances are on the horizon, as showers are expected to begin moving across the state from the Gulf late Thursday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group