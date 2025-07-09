Local

Warming Gulf waters raise concerns for possible tropical trouble this month

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
Warming Gulf waters raise concerns for possible tropical trouble this month The tropics are expected to remain quiet for the next week, with no tropical development anticipated in the immediate future.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics are expected to remain quiet for the next week, with no tropical development anticipated in the immediate future.

Meteorologists have indicated that while the current conditions are calm, attention will soon turn to the Gulf of Mexico.

The region is being closely monitored for potential tropical development due to its historically warm waters during this time of year.

The Gulf of Mexico is known for being a common area for tropical development in July, making it a focal point for weather experts during this period.

