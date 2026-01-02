Warmer and wetter weekend expected in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures in Central Florida are forecast to be warmer on Friday, although some areas experienced lows in the 40s overnight.

Our area is expected to see highs in the 70s on Friday afternoon.

The area will remain dry overall on Friday, but conditions are expected to turn mostly cloudy as the next weather system pushes east.

This change in weather will bring the possibility of rain and isolated storms late Saturday into the overnight hours.

Despite the warming trend, overnight lows have dipped into the 40s in some locations, highlighting the recent cooling that characterized the early part of January.

As the next weather system approaches, cloud cover is expected to increase, paving the way for potential rain and isolated storms.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group