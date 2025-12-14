Local

Warm weekend weather before a sharp cooldown Monday

By David Heckard, WFTV.com
Evening Forecast: Saturday, December 13, 2025 (WFTV)
By David Heckard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a pleasant and warmer Saturday, and even more warmth is ahead for Sunday.

Temps will remain mild this evening, with just a few clouds. Some areas of fog will be possible towards daybreak, with lows in the upper 50s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, December 13, 2025 (WFTV)

Another great day weather-wise is expected for Sunday. We will again see partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Temps to close out the weekend will be in the upper 70s.

A strong cold front will arrive on Sunday night. This will bring in much cooler conditions for Monday, with highs only in the mid-60s and strong northerly winds.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, December 13, 2025 (WFTV)

The cool spell will be short-lived as warmer weather slowly returns by the middle of next week.

Our next rain chance is unlikely to arrive until late next week.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, December 13, 2025 (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!