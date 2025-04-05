Warm weather weekend leading into strong cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a warm start to the weekend, and more warmth is on the way for the PM hours.

We will again see partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Highs for Saturday will climb into the low 90s.

Expect just a few clouds tonight, with warm conditions continuing. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday will feature a touch more cloud cover, and an isolated PM shower will be possible. Most will stay dry, with highs back in the low 90s.

Changes begin to arrive for next week. More moisture will push into the area, resulting in scattered PM showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

A strong cold front will move into the area Monday night into Tuesday. This will bring our highest rain and storm chance, with activity winding down late Tuesday. It will be sharply cooler on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-70s.

Rain chances will continue for the middle of next week behind the front, with temps holding in the 70s.

