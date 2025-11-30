Warm weather returns to Central Florida, more heat on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. — Warmer weather returned to Central Florida Saturday, and more warmth is on the way.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight with quiet conditions. Expect morning lows only in the low 60s.

It gets even warmer to close out the holiday weekend on Sunday. Expect a blend of sun and clouds, with a stray coastal sprinkle possible. Highs for Sunday are expected to be in the low 80s.

The warmth continues to start the work week on Monday. A few widely scattered showers will also be possible, with temperatures in the low 80s.

Our next cold front is expected to approach the area on Tuesday. This will increase rain chances for late Tuesday into Tuesday night, with highs remaining in the low 80s.

Behind the front, cooler and drier returns for the back end of the work week. Highs will be in the 70s with just a few clouds.

