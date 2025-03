ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s staying partly to mostly cloudy as we head through tonight.

Expecting temperatures to fall to around 60 overnight.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, Mar. 8, 2025 (WFTV)

Mostly sunny for most of Sunday as highs warm into the mid 80s.

Rain will be moving in late Sunday night and into Monday.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, Mar. 8, 2025 (WFTV)

Expect showers and storms on Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group