Local

Warm temps into the weekend before a cold blast settles into Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Morning Forecast: Friday, November 7, 2025 Central Florida see warm and mostly dry conditions on Friday. (Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com/WFTV)
By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Mostly cloudy skies and warm air are on tap today in Central Florida.

Temperatures will climb into the low 80s, with Orlando reaching a high of 82°.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said rain chances on Friday will remain low.

Friday weather outlook (WFTV) Warm weather will continue through the weekend, but colder weather is on the way. (WFTV staff)

Outside the possibility of a few isolated sprinkles in Brevard and Osceola counties, the Channel 9 viewing area should stay dry.

Over the weekend, you’ll feel warmer weather, with highs in the mid 80s. A few showers will be possible this weekend as our next front approaches and moves through.

Crimi said the more important aspect of this front will be the cold air behind it. Two back-to-back fronts will drop temperatures to the lowest we’ve seen all season.

Early next week, get ready to feel the coldest air in Orlando since February.

Friday weather outlook (WFTV) Warm weather will continue through the weekend, but colder weather is on the way. (WFTV staff)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!