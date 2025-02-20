Volusia Sheriff warns parents no mercy will be shown during spring break

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff Mike Chitwood sent a stern warning to families on Wednesday, saying bad behavior won’t be tolerated in his county. The message comes after a teen takeover of New Smyrna Beach on Presidents’ Day.

For the past few years, the county has had its hands full with high school spring breakers and Sheriff Mike Chitwood said this year, there will be no sympathy.

“Open container, underage drinking, squat trucks, bringing weapons, selling dope, using dope, committing assaults, going to our stores and stealing stuff, dining and dashing, whatever you think you’re going to come here and do, ain’t gonna happen,” said Sheriff Chitwood.

In 2022, crowds of teens took over New Smyrna Beach and vandalized businesses on Flagler Avenue. A year later, a youth curfew was put in place to help but it didn’t solve all the problems. Last March, a 16-year-old pulled a gun on a crowd and this past Monday, a teen was arrested for doing the same thing.

Six central Florida counties will all be on spring break at the same time. Chitwood said that means every agency in the area will be working, which is a major cost to the county.

He hopes parents do their part by talking to their kids before things get out of control.

“We really don’t want you here. I am going to be honest. Nobody wants you here. They don’t bring any financial benefit. All they do is bring chaos and if they want to bring chaos, I am going to bring chaos in return,” said Chitwood.

