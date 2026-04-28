Volusia Deputy recovering after Deltona shooting, says he’s ready to return

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Deputy who was shot last month said he’s ready to get back to work. He spoke to Eyewitness News outside of an awards ceremony in Deltona.

“We were able to get him, to capture him and to get him into custody and all that and that’s what I am happy about and obviously my health too,” said Rivera.

It’s been more than a month since Deputy Jose Rivera was shot while responding to a call in Deltona. Body camera video from the day of the shooting shows Luis Diaz Polanco coming out of his house and pointing a gun directly at Rivera.

Rivera is shot multiple times, one bullet hitting his body camera, which likely saved his life. Rivera has seen that video and said it doesn’t stop him from wanting to get back to work as soon as possible.

“Honestly, it’s the community. The community, and seeing the support behind them, the agency. It motivates me to get back,” said Rivera.

The deputy who was with Rivera the day of the shooting was a trainee. Rivera said they still speak regularly, but not about the details of that day.

“I don’t want to keep bringing it up for him especially with how young he is but he’s definitely strong and eager to get out there himself,” said Rivera.

The shooting serves as a reminder of the risks Rivera said people who protect and serve take every day.

“It definitely is humbling realizing how quickly your life could be taken and realizing who you could leave behind. So, I am just thankful I still get to see my family and them grow and see my kids grow up,” said Rivera.

Rivera is hoping to be back on light duty in the next few days and back in the field by June. Diaz Polanco is facing attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and will be back in court in June.

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