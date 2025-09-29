Volusia County visitor swept into the ocean by powerful currents, sheriff says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 51-year-old man drowned off the coast of Volusia County yesterday as rip currents continue to pose a significant danger to swimmers.

An out-of-state visitor was pulled into the ocean by strong currents and was unable to reach the shore. This tragic incident highlights the ongoing dangerous conditions at the beach, which have been intensified by an offshore storm.

“Not a good time to be in the water, and the storm offshore is not going to make conditions any better,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Volusia County lifeguards have made hundreds of rescues in recent days as beach flags stay red, signaling dangerous conditions. Sheriff Chitwood warns against swimming now and advises swimming only near staffed lifeguard towers for safety.

As the storm continues to develop, beachgoers are advised to stay cautious and follow safety warnings to avoid additional tragedies.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group