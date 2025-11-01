Teen arrested after firing shot at gathering in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kedreon Cherry after he fired a shot at a gathering on North Atmore Circle in Deltona.

Cherry, an 18-year-old resident of Pine Hills, has been located and charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault, child abuse, possession of a firearm by a delinquent, and violation of probation.

Although the sheriffs initially responded to the report of gunfire, they reported that no injuries were sustained during the incident.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about youth gun violence and legal violations. Channel 9 will continue to provide details as they become available.

