Suspect detained after overnight shooting in DeLand, investigators say

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Volusia County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting in the DeLand area early this morning.
DELAND, Fla. — Update: The Volusia Sheriff’s Office reports that the 41-year-old suspected shooter, Anselmo Colin, was detained at the scene without incident and has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

VSO also said that the investigation revealed that the shooting occurred after a night of drinking shared by the defendant and the victim, who were roommates. Colin was detained at the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond, and sheriff’s investigators said ICE was informed of Colin’s arrest because of his undocumented status.

Original Story:

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting early Sunday morning in the DeLand area, where an adult male was found injured but is expected to survive.

The incident took place on West New York Avenue, with the call coming in at 5 a.m. Deputies found the victim conscious and injured by gunshot wounds. They provided first aid before rushing him to the hospital.

Deputies detained the suspected shooter at the scene without incident. Witnesses who had fled were later contacted at a nearby Winn-Dixie parking lot.

VSO detectives are investigating an incident involving a second scene with a pickup truck at a shopping center down the road. Law enforcement states that the link between the two scenes is presently unclear.

The investigation continues as authorities seek details about the shooting and possible links between the scenes. Channel 9 will continue providing updates on this developing story as new details emerge.

