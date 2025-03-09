Small plane makes emergency landing on International Speedway Boulevard

DELAND, Fla. — According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, A single-engine plane safely landed on International Speedway Boulevard on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s office informed the public via social media that the plane experienced engine failure while approaching DeLand Airport.

The pilot successfully landed the plane on ISB, just outside the airport.





The plane crash has caused major traffic delays around the area, local firefighters warn commuters.

Two people were aboard the plane during its emergency descent. Reportedly, no one was injured, and the aircraft was undamaged.

