Local

Ryan Blaney clinched a dramatic victory at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 24: A general view of racing. as the sun set during the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 24, 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ryan Blaney achieved a thrilling win at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night, earning Alex Bowman’s place in the NASCAR playoffs and preventing several underdogs from pulling off a Cinderella story.

Blaney’s victory at Daytona enhanced his team’s playoff momentum and highlighted NASCAR’s fiercely competitive system, where any race outcome can significantly alter the championship standings. Racing for Team Penske, Blaney advanced from 13th place to win by a narrow margin of 0.031 seconds ahead of Daniel Suarez, with Haley and Custer remaining close behind. His victory secured playoff qualification for Bowman, who had crashed earlier in the race.

Channel 9 sports reporter Alex Walker was there, and if you check below, you’ll see his social media post from the winners’ circle.

“What a wild couple of last laps,” Blaney said after the race, reflecting on his late charge to the front. “It’s definitely not as traditional a way as we like to run them; we like to lead laps and things like that. We just couldn’t really get there until the last second.”

The race was the regular-season finale, and Blaney’s win ended an 11-race losing streak for Team Penske and Ford. The team, with a history of overcoming challenges, has won the last three Cup Series championships.

The playoffs will begin next Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, marking the start of the championship race for the 16-driver field.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!