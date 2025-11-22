Police seize 22 illegal gambling machines from three Port Orange businesses

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC) and Port Orange Police Department seized 22 illegal gambling machines from three businesses in Port Orange last week.

The enforcement action confiscated 20 slot machines, two coin pushers, and $25,659. The bar operators were charged with Possession of Slot Machines and Keeping a Gambling House and each received a court notice.

“The Florida Gaming Control Commission is joining with other law enforcement agencies to stop illegal gambling in our state,” said FGCC Executive Director Alana Zimmer. “If businesses are unclear on the legality of their machines, they can contact the FGCC anytime for direction and clarification.”

The FGCC targeted three spots in Port Orange: Mulligans Grill, Port Hole, and The Dog House. At Mulligans, agents seized eight illegal slot machines, one coin pusher, and over $3,500. At Port Hole, six slot machines and more than $15,500 were confiscated. The Dog House had eight slot machines, one coin pusher, and $6,000 seized.

Florida law limits gambling to eight pari-mutuel facilities in Miami-Dade and Broward and seven Seminole Tribe venues.

Operating slot machines or unauthorized machines at unlicensed sites is illegal.

