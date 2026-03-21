New Smyrna Beach worker strikes two in crosswalk, one airlifted to hospital

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A New Smyrna Beach Public Works worker hit two pedestrians in a marked crosswalk Friday morning at 27th Avenue and South Atlantic Avenue, leaving one man critically injured. The driver failed to yield while turning left.

A representative from the City of New Smyrna Beach confirmed the employee’s role in the morning accident. “The employee was heading east on 27th Avenue and making a left turn onto South Atlantic Avenue when their vehicle hit two pedestrians in the crosswalk,” the City stated.

“Emergency services responded promptly, and those involved were taken for medical care.”

FHP reports that one pedestrian was airlifted to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, while another pedestrian remains in stable condition with serious injuries.

The 23-year-old uninjured male driver from Oak Hill stayed at the scene after driving the city-owned Ford F-250 east on 27th Avenue before the collision.

The city is helping state investigators look into the accident. “The City of New Smyrna Beach is cooperating fully with FHP and will support their investigation in every way possible,” The City stated.

“Our thoughts are with the individuals who were injured, their families and everyone affected by this incident.”

Roadblocks at 27th Avenue and South Atlantic Avenue have been cleared.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group