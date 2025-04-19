DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Thousands of Jeep enthusiasts worldwide are filling our beaches for the 22nd annual Jeep Beach event. The celebration kicks off today and runs through next Sunday.

This year, the event is expected to break records with more than 250,000 Jeeps and more than 25,000 people packing the Volusia County coast.

Daytona Beach 22nd Jeep Beach event Jeep enthusiasts are excited to roll into Daytona Beach for the 22nd Jeep Beach event (Jason Surgent/WFTV)

The event is often referred to as “a party with a purpose.” Michelle Waddell from the Hard Rock Hotel helps kick things into gear by planning events like live concerts, beach clean-ups and charity raffles.

“All of the monies that they raise go back into Volusia and Flagler Counties. It’s just great people doing fun things!” said Waddell.

Jeep Beach brings together enthusiastic crowds from all 50 states and over 30 countries. According to Joel Darr, the Managing Director of the Hard Rock Hotel, this exciting event really helps to shine a spotlight on Daytona Beach, putting it back on the map in a wonderful way.

“I think everybody knows there’s been a bit of a hiccup in the economy. Travel is down a little bit so we are grateful to have this event because it does bring great people in,” said Darr.

While the atmosphere can feel like a party, organizers said at its core, Jeep Beach is all about the community. Over the past several years, the event has raised more than $4.1 million for central Florida charities.

Because Jeep Beach coincides with Easter weekend, the beaches will be crowded. Law enforcement is ramping up patrols in preparation.

This will also be the first year the county’s new paid parking program is in effect. If you are a Volusia County resident, be sure to register to avoid fines.

