Driver hits utility pole in fatal Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports a fatal crash on State Road 415 near Rasley Road, where a Nissan Sentra hit a utility pole, causing the driver’s death.

The vehicle was traveling southbound around 4:30 a.m. when it lost control for unknown reasons, crossed into the northbound lane, and struck the pole.

The crash is still being investigated as authorities try to find out what caused the vehicle to lose control.

The driver’s identity has not been disclosed, and investigators are still looking into the details of the crash.

