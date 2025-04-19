Local

DeLand Police Department joins DEA’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
DeLand Police Department (WFTV)
DELAND, Fla. — The DeLand Police Department proudly joins the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will take place in the front parking lot of the DeLand Police Department at 219 W Howry Ave, DeLand, FL. You can see the location more clearly on the map below.

This initiative offers a wonderful way for everyone to safely and conveniently dispose of unused or expired prescription medications. The department is excited to provide a drive-thru method that makes it easy — no questions asked!

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day combats the drug overdose epidemic in the U.S., a major public health threat. By removing unneeded medications from homes, it prevents misuse and opioid addiction.

This event demonstrates the DEA’s commitment to reducing drug-related harm, with the DeLand Police Department proudly supporting this mission.

