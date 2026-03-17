Daytona Beach chaos: Sheriff blames city for lack of control

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff said weekend chaos in Daytona Beach could have been controlled if the city had stepped in.

A pop-up event and four shootings are under investigation after unruly crowds took over the city this weekend.

Thousands of people could be seen running down the beach during an unpermitted event in Daytona Beach. Sheriff Mike Chitwood said, despite social media rumors, there were no shootings on the sand.

“What they were doing was crushing a water bottle to make it sound like a gunshot to stampede the crowd,” said Chitwood.

The sheriff said the chaos could have been controlled if the city had stepped in.

“If the city of Daytona Beach allows it, we will have a special event zone declared. The reason it didn’t happen last weekend is they didn’t want it last weekend,” said Sheriff Chitwood.

Enacting a special event zone would allow law enforcement to hold the event coordinator responsible for cost and clean-up. People at the event could also be atomically arrested if organizers don’t comply.

Daytona Beach Commissioner Stacy Cantu said city staff never came to elected officials for support.

“I was not aware of any event over on the beach side. It is kind of concerning when you’re getting phone calls,” said Cantu.

Commissioner Ken Strickland also wasn’t aware, but says things need to change going forward.

“We have a real hard time with social media being instantaneous to plan for these pop-up events,” said Strickland.

A city spokesperson sent us this statement in response to the commissioner’s concerns.

Florida law very clearly authorizes the sheriff or the chief administrative officer of a county or municipality to designate a special event zone in response to an unpermitted event. The law does not require the City Commission to make such a request before that designation can occur.

The Sheriff said that while he can declare the special event zone, he still needs the city’s support.

“Because I can declare a special event zone, but if they don’t enforce it, you’re sending a message that they’re not enforcing it. What else are they not enforcing?” said Chitwood.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested 84 people on the beach over the weekend. Their charges range from weapons and open containers to speeding.

Daytona Beach police are investigating four shootings off the beach. Two of them happened in the city’s main tourist districts on Seabreeze Boulevard and Main Street.

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