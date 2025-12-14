$10K reward offered for four stolen horses in Volusia County

OSTEEN, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of four horses from a property in Osteen and has announced a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible.

The stolen horses are named Slater, R Chism, Snoop, and Gratian Hanover, aged between 8 and 19 years.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently pursuing leads and working with the Department of Agriculture to find the missing animals.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “It’s only a matter of time before you’re caught, so your best course of action is to make sure no harm comes to these horses.”

Photos of two stolen horses, Gratian Hanover and Snoop, have been made public to aid the investigation.

Authorities are calling on anyone with information to step forward and assist in ensuring the animals’ safe return.

