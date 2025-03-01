Volusia County woman who shot, killed terminally ill husband sentenced to prison

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County judge on Friday sentenced Ellen Gilland to 366 days in a Department of Corrections prison for shooting and killing her terminally ill husband.

The judge sentenced Gilland to 366 days in prison, including 42 days served, as well as 12 years probation.

Gilland will also have to perform 8 hours of community service a month and write letters of apologies to the other people on the hospital floor and the officers involved in the incident.

Investigators say Ellen Gilland shot her 77-year-old husband, Jerry, inside AdventHealth Daytona Beach hospital in 2023.

Gilland said she had a pact with him to kill herself after taking his life, but couldn’t go through with it.

She also fired shots at hospital staff and police.

Gilland pleaded no contest in December and faces up to 10 years in prison.

At the sentencing, a group in favor of “end of life” options said it plans to hold a rally.

They claim this case could have been avoided if Florida had a “Medical Aid in Dying” law.

