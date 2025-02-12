News

Volusia County deputies are searching for New York murder suspect in DeLand

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted on their social media accounts that they are actively looking for a murder suspect in DeLand.

Scott C. Mitchell, 50, is wanted on a warrant out of Binghamton, New York in a double homicide case.

Deputies believe Mitchell could be armed and is in the DeLand area and may now be on foot.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Mitchell’s location to call 911.

According to WBNG in Johnson City, NY, the Binghamton Police Department consider Mitchell as a suspect in the deaths of Daniel Mccloe and Marshall VanOven.

WBNG reported, McCloe and VanOven were reported missing on February 3 and found dead two days later.

