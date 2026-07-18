Visit Orlando releases Magical Dining lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. - Visit Orlando, in partnership with Orlando Health, has released its annual Magical Dining restaurant & menu list.

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Starting August 14, participating restaurants in the Orlando area will feature three-course prix-fixed dinners at either $40 or $60 a person according to Visit Orlando.

Over 180 restaurants will be participating this year, with 28 new ones added to the program.

Some local spots that are featured in this year’s lineup include ANTONIO’S Maitland, The Melting Pot and Luke’s Kitchen.

Visit Orlando has also included an interactive map on its website displaying the various locations participating in this year’s program.

READ: Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Presented by Orlando Health

At the end of the program, restaurants will donate a portion of each Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining dinner directly to one or more deserving local nonprofits that help people in need and are pre-selected for the program according to Visit Orlando.

The program runs for six weeks and will conclude on September 30.

You can download Visit Orlando’s Magical dining app from the Apple App Store or Google Play and start making reservations now.

To make reservations, Visit Orlando suggests you check out the ‘Restaurants & Menus’ page to select your favorite restaurant, then click on the restaurant’s reservations button.

Most restaurants offer online reservations. If they do not, call the restaurant directly. Advance reservations are encouraged, as some will fill up quickly.

The Magical Dining program also includes gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options.

WDBO Staff Picks:

Scott Anez - Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

Josh McCarthy - The Ravenous Pig

Greg Rhodes - Otto’s High Dive

Ed Torrence - Enzo’s on the Lake

Haydn Wiggs - Summer House on the Lake

Michelle Wargo - Mazzo Cuisine

Isaac Abdelmessih - Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Laurel Lee - The Stubborn Mule

Faith Williams - Benihana

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