The Villages residents evacuated over suspected military explosive devices in home

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Residents in part of The Village were evacuated following reports of suspected explosive devices found in a home.

The bomb squad and investigators were able to determine that the explosives had been confirmed stolen from the military.

The scene is now clear of any explosives

The evacuation was ordered as a precaution to protect nearby homes. Authorities responded after a report from a complainant who found what seemed to be explosive devices inside a residence.

Law enforcement officials are working to identify and clear items from the residence. The exact type and number of devices have not been disclosed by authorities.

No additional information is available at this time.

