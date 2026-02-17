Ubisoft, the video game publisher of Assassin’s Creed, faced backlash from labor unions in France due to restructuring plans announced on Jan 21.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The company aimed for a reset to boost cash generation, leading to outrage among workers.

Ubisoft planned to cut 200 positions at its France headquarters, sparking a multi-day strike.

Despite investor support, workers protested the changes, including the discontinuation of 6 games to focus on quality and long-term value creation.

Ubisoft’s reorganization aims to reduce costs and enhance game quality, with upcoming releases like Rainbow Six Mobile and Division Resurgence.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group