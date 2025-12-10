Local

VIDEO: Dramatic dash cam footage shows an I-95 emergency plane landing in Central Florida

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk and Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk
FAA investigates plane crashes on Central Florida roads
ORL, Fla. — Following the plane crash which lead to traffic and detours throughout Brevard County.

There were no fatalities recorded or critical injuries. However, a woman is hurt after the plane made an emergency landing on a highway in Brevard County.

The 27-year-old pilot was manning a Beechcraft 55 Baron twin piston aircraft, that’s currently registered to Tailwinds Flying LLC in Merritt Island.

After reportedly suffering from dual engine failure, flight data then shows the altitude of the plane and its speed slowly dropping up until about 5:40 p.m. E.T. When the plane then made a sudden turn and pulled off an emergency landing on I-95.

ABC News David Muir with the video:

The other two people in the plane were OK, but a 57-year-old woman in a Toyota Camry suffered minor injuries and was admitted to Viera hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is actively investigating as new details continue to unfold.

