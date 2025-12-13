Vehicle crashes into business entrance in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Winter Park Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred Friday morning involving a vehicle and the front entrance of a business on the 500 block of West Fairbanks Ave in Winter Park.

Upon arrival at the scene, WPPD officers determined that the crash was likely caused by driver error. Although there was significant damage to the building, no significant injuries were reported.

The specific business involved has not been identified.

