Utah adds a strange twist to the iPhone vs. Android debate

A Utah senator is sponsoring a bill to make Android the official state mobile operating system.

The move has been met with mixed reactions.

The senator’s personal preference for Android seems to be the driving force behind the bill, which some see as a waste of time.

Despite the senator’s enthusiasm, he himself acknowledges that the bill is unlikely to progress beyond the committee stage.

Critics argue that the senator’s focus should be on more pressing issues facing the state.

