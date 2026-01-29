US plans to check tourists’ social media ‘putting people off travel’

The U.S. is facing a tourism crisis, with states like New Hampshire, Nevada, California, and New York bracing for a decline in tourism spending.

Proposed social media checks for international visitors could deter a third of travelers from visiting the U.S., according to a new survey.

That would potentially lead to a $15 billion loss in tourism spending.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has proposed collecting five years’ worth of social media information from travelers from selected countries, including the UK, who are eligible to visit without a visa through the ESTA program.

President Trump defended the measure, emphasizing the importance of safety and security, stating, “We want to make sure we’re not letting the wrong people come into our country.”

Gloria Guevara, president and CEO of the WTTC, warned that the proposed policy changes could lead to the loss of over 150,000 jobs in the US travel and tourism sector.

Major U.S. destinations like California, Florida, Nevada, and New York are already experiencing drops in international visitors, with rising travel costs and environmental concerns contributing to the decline.

The U.S. tourism industry is under pressure to recover as visitor numbers continue to fall, posing significant challenges for the economy.

