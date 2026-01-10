The U.S. experiences its most severe flu season in 25 years, Record-high cases

ORLAND, Fla. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is designating flu activity nationwide as “very high.” The current U.S. flu season has reached the highest percentage of outpatient visits for flu-like symptoms recorded in nearly 30 years.

In Florida, the flu season typically begins in October, peaks between December and February due to holiday travel, and can last until May—although the exact timing varies from year to year.

Influenza cases have hit a record high, but Florida hasn’t reported any since December 13. The CDC reports a post-holiday flu surge, surpassing past seasons, due to travel and gatherings.

CDC scientists indicate that the mutated subclade K of the influenza A(H3N2) strain is mainly responsible for the ongoing outbreak.

HCA Florida has launched a free hotline for residents to receive nurse advice on managing flu symptoms and addressing health concerns amid the rising number of flu cases. The hotline, known as the Consult-A-Nurse hotline, is designed to help callers self-manage their symptoms without needing to visit urgent care.

Scientists say that the flu season has hit children and seniors hardest, causing more severe illnesses that require hospitalization. Nine pediatric deaths have been reported nationwide due to flu complications.

Health experts stress the importance of getting vaccinated against the flu, even though the vaccine may not be a perfect match for the mutated strain. Vaccination remains the best defense for reducing the risks of severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

All data is preliminary; please note that the CDC may update it as additional reports are received.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group