Local

University of Central Florida raises tuition for the first time in ten years

By WFTV.com News Staff
University of Central Florida raises tuition for the first time in ten years The University of Central Florida (UCF) announced a 10% tuition increase for out-of-state students this week, marking the first increase in over a decade. (WFTV)
By WFTV.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida (UCF) announced a 10% tuition increase for out-of-state students this week, marking the first increase in over a decade.

University officials said the tuition increase is necessary to cover higher operating costs and funding cuts. The raise will only impact non-Florida residents, while in-state students’ tuition remains the same.

UCF raises tuition to address financial challenges and budget constraints, especially for non-resident students, without detailing specific funding cuts or increased costs. The university emphasizes adapting to ensure ongoing operations.

The tuition hike for out-of-state students at UCF reflects the broader financial pressures the university faces. Leaders at the university emphasize that, as they address these challenges, they remain committed to providing quality education without disadvantaging in-state students.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!