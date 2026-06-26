Universal Orlando announces two new original-concept houses for Halloween Horror Nights 35

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Studios unveiled two more houses for its annual Halloween Horror Nights event.

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Madlands: Caged Cannibals and Cybergoria were both announced on Universal’s HHN social media pages.

These join fellow original concept houses H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: A Halloween Fright-tacular! and Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos and Control.

IP attractions such as Stranger Things 5: The Final Chapter and a house based on the Oscar-winning horror film Sinners have also been announced.

“In this haunted house, a defunct zoo is now the deadly domain of warring cannibal factions that have taken their animal instincts to extremes,” Universal wrote of Madlands: Caged Cannibals. “They’re territorial. They’re hungry. And you’re lunch.”

Cybergoria will take a more sci-fi-based approach, as guests will “awaken thousands of years in the future in this haunted house and brave a cold world driven by machines with a singular goal: to make you live forever, even if it kills you.”

READ: Updated List of Universal Halloween Horror Nights Houses

This year marks the event’s 35th anniversary of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando and will run on select nights from August 28 to November 1. Tickets and event packages are on sale now on Universal’s website.

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