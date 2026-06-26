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Universal Orlando announces two new original-concept houses for Halloween Horror Nights 35

“Madlands: Caged Cannibals” and “Cybergoria” join other original and IP-based attractions for the annual Halloween event’s 35th anniversary.

By Isaac Abdelmessih, WDBO News & Talk and Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk
Universal Orlando shares behind-the-scenes look at Halloween Horror Nights
By Isaac Abdelmessih, WDBO News & Talk and Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Studios unveiled two more houses for its annual Halloween Horror Nights event.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Madlands: Caged Cannibals and Cybergoria were both announced on Universal’s HHN social media pages.

These join fellow original concept houses H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: A Halloween Fright-tacular! and Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos and Control.

IP attractions such as Stranger Things 5: The Final Chapter and a house based on the Oscar-winning horror film Sinners have also been announced.

“In this haunted house, a defunct zoo is now the deadly domain of warring cannibal factions that have taken their animal instincts to extremes,” Universal wrote of Madlands: Caged Cannibals. “They’re territorial. They’re hungry. And you’re lunch.”

Cybergoria will take a more sci-fi-based approach, as guests will “awaken thousands of years in the future in this haunted house and brave a cold world driven by machines with a singular goal: to make you live forever, even if it kills you.”

READ: Updated List of Universal Halloween Horror Nights Houses

This year marks the event’s 35th anniversary of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando and will run on select nights from August 28 to November 1. Tickets and event packages are on sale now on Universal’s website.

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Isaac Abdelmessih

Isaac Abdelmessih, WDBO News & Talk

Isaac Abdelmessih is a broadcast journalist from Orlando, Florida. He is a UCF alumni and previous Executive Producer of UCF's Charge-On Air newscast. Isaac is also an on-air play-by-play and color sports commentator for the Orlando-based hockey network, DSPN Live.

Hayden Wiggs

Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk

Hayden Wiggs is an award-winning journalist from Atlanta, Georgia, whose work has been featured in over 20+ publications throughout the American southeast and has earned recognition from the Associated Press and the Southeast Journalism Conference.



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