Universal Orlando announces major Hollywood franchise will replace Rip Ride Rockit

Universal Studios Orlando has announced a new roller coaster, “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift”, set to open in 2027.

The attraction will replace Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit and immerse guests in the high-speed world of Universal Pictures’ Fast & Furious franchise.

Riders will sit in the driver’s seat and experience 360-degree drifting through intense, high-speed maneuvers.

Highlights include a 170-foot vertical spike that launches riders nearly 17 stories into the air above Universal CityWalk.

The ride builds on the legacy of the Fast & Furious films, which began with the 2001 hit starring Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

