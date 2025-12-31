Unfit to drive? AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ can help you get home safely this NYE

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA is working to keep impaired drivers off Central Florida roads throughout the holiday season, including on New Years Eve.

The auto club’s “Tow to Go” service remains active until Jan 2.

The program was created to provide safe transportation for impaired drivers and their cars.

It works by dispatching a tow truck driver to meet up with a someone who is unfit to operate their car.

The tow will drop off that driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-miles of the pickup spot.

The service is free, but AAA asks that it be used only as a backup plan.

“AAA urges Floridians to plan ahead and make responsible choices to keep the holidays both safe and festive. Tow to Go is our gift to the community, ensuring everyone gets home safely to enjoy the holidays with their loved ones,”” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said.

Here’s the number to call: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Program details:

Starts Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.

Ends Friday, Jan. 2 at 6 a.m.

Free and available to both AAA members and non-members.

Confidential ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

AAA said alcohol-impaired driving is involved in nearly one-third of all U.S. traffic deaths and that in 2023 alone, over 12,000 lives were lost in alcohol-related crashes.

The creation and use of programs like Tow to Go can help prevent these tragedies from happening.

Tow To Go

©2022 Cox Media Group