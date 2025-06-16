ULA set to deliver second round of Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellites

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is preparing to launch its Atlas V rocket on Monday.

The launch is currently set for 1:25 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

ULA is looking to launch a second batch of satellites for Amazon’s Project Kuiper internet service.

Monday’s planned launch has been pushed back several times because of bad weather.

Channel is monitoring the scheduled rocket launch and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

