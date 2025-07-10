UConn Health launches pioneering gene editing trial

UConn Health and Connecticut Children’s have made history by dosing the first patient in a clinical trial using gene editing to treat glycogen storage disease type 1a (GSD1a).

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

This groundbreaking trial marks the third “first-in-human” trial for GSD1a, a rare inherited metabolic disorder, conducted by the research team.

The therapy involves permanent gene editing to correct a genetic error in liver cells, offering hope for patients with GSD and other rare diseases.

“This therapy marks a groundbreaking achievement for the treatment of GSD and similar rare diseases,” said Juan C. Salazar, MD, Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the UConn School of Medicine and Physician-in-Chief at Connecticut Children’s.

“This milestone represents a beacon of hope for patients and their families worldwide, showcasing out commitment to advancing healthcare and saving lives.”

Led by a dedicated team of researchers, this trial represents a significant advancement in gene-based therapies and rare disease research, with the potential to revolutionize treatment for genetic conditions in the future.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group