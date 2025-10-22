UCF professor arrested after accusation of chasing and assaulting student on E-Bike

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A University of Central Florida professor was arrested last week after allegedly chasing a student on an e-bike and knocking his helmet off, according to police.

The incident took place on the morning of October 14 near the Oviedo Aquatic Center. Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Shuo Sean Pang, who allegedly followed the student to Jackson Heights Middle School after the student refused to reduce speed as asked.

Pang stated in a statement that he pursued the student after requesting him to stop riding his bike, as per the arrest affidavit.

The student reported that Pang grabbed his arm, and when asked to release, he struck the student and knocked off his helmet, police said. A friend of the student stepped in to break up the fight.

According to the affidavit, Pang allegedly pushed the student’s friend and behaved aggressively until school staff stepped in and de-escalated the situation.

Pang faced charges of trespassing on school property and two counts of battery. He is a professor at UCF’s College of Optics and Photonics.

The University of Central Florida has put Pang on paid administrative leave during the investigation. Pang’s arraignment is set for November 18.

