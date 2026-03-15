Two victims hospitalized after Sanford barbershop shooting

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at a barbershop located at 3567 Orlando Drive.

When SPD arrived on the scene, they located a person with a gunshot wound and transported them to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second victim was at another hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD believes the incident was isolated as the shooting remains under investigation.

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