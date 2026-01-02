Turn Old Tech Into Wild Savings: Get 25% Off at the Central Florida Zoo!

The Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens is offering a way for people to recycle their old unwanted electronics and save on a day at the zoo. Starting today through January 4th, they are hosting an electronics recycling collection in partnership with Urban E Recycling.

Location:

Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

3755 W Seminole Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771

Where to Go: Look for clearly labeled electronics recycling collection bins on-site.

Accepted Items Include: - Computers (Desktop/Tower) - Laptops & Servers (Tower/Rack Units) - Networking & Telecom Equipment - LCD Monitors & TVs - Printers & Copiers - Modems, Routers & Cable/Satellite Boxes - USB, Video & Power Cords - Audio/Video Equipment - Circuit Boards - UPS & Battery Backups - Lead Acid Non-Spillable Batteries - Lithium-Ion Batteries (Hard pack only) - Cell Phones & Mobile Devices - Tablets, E-Readers & iPads - Video Game Consoles & Games - Keyboards, Mice & Accessories - Stereo Equipment - …and more!

Items They Will Not Accept: CRT Monitors & TVs - Light bulbs - Unsealed batteries - Soft-pack Lithium-Ion batteries

