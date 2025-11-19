Turkey frying protocols for your upcoming holiday dinners

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

ORLANDO, Fla.- Thinking of putting the big bird in the frying pot this year? Here’s everything you need to know to keep your holiday dinners safe and tasty.

How harmful can your Thanksgiving meal prep get?

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fire departments across the country attended to more than 1000 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving in 2023.

Even though nobody has died in recent years, on thanksgiving day, cooking accounts for 80% of structure fires and 40% of sustained injuries from those structure fires.

What are common mistakes to avoid?

Inside the home, cooking fires typically start from leaving the stove and oven unattended.

The most crucial step to frying a turkey is to cook outside, most turkey fires happen while the oil is being heated.

How to safely fry a turkey

Place the fryer outside on a flat surface, stay away from covered areas and wooden decks

Ensure your turkey is completely thawed before cooking

Do not overfill the fryer with oil- as a test, you can place your turkey in the pot, fill it up half way with water, remove the bird and mark the water level. Empty the fryer and dry it, as well as the turkey. Then fill the vessel with oil at the marked level.

Keep an eye on the oil temperature, if the oil starts to smoke, turn off the gas immediately

Give the fryer and the propane tank at least two feet of space, while cooking stand upwind so the heat blows away from you

Slowly lower the bird into the pot to avoid spills and splatters

Gear to keep on hand

Have oven mitts, gloves, and safety goggles on hand when handling the turkey. It’s also a good idea to equip with your home with the correct fire extinguisher in case things go south.

