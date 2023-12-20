Tug of war, kick-tac-toe, and dodgeball; the NFL announce the Pro Bowl Games

The NFL has been attempting to reinvent the Pro Bowl for years now, incorporating events and a flag football game to replace the traditional game which had grown stale and, to some, unwatchable over the years. This year will be no different.

It was announced on Wednesday the Pro Bowl Games will take place over two separate days and at two separate locations.

On February 1st, players will compete in 6 events: Precision Passing, Best Catch, Closest to the Pin, High Stakes, Dodgeball, and Kick Tac Toe. These will all take place at the Nicholson Field House on the UCF campus and teams will earn points towards the overall competition.

And on February 4th, players will compete in 4 events: Madden NFL Head to Head, Gridiron Gauntlet, Tug of War, and Move the Chains. Again, all earning points in the overall competition culminating in a Flag Football game. All events this day take place at Camping World Stadium in downtown Orlando.

The event returns to Orlando after the last 2 years being held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. For more on the Pro Bowl click here.

