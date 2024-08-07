As TS Debby slowly moves away, another system could develop in the Gulf

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Debby will continue to spin off the coast of South Carolina on Wednesday and Thursday before moving inland late Thursday evening.
This will bring extremely heavy rain to parts of the southeastern U.S., where flooding will be a big concern.
Outside of Debby, a tropical wave in the southwest Caribbean could see some slow development through the weekend as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.
The system in the Caribbean only has a 10% chance of development in the western Gulf of Mexico.
