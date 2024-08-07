News

As TS Debby slowly moves away, another system could develop in the Gulf

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

As TS Debby slowly moves away, another system could develop in the Gulf Tropical Storm Debby will continue to spin off the coast of South Carolina on Wednesday and Thursday before moving inland late Thursday evening.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Debby will continue to spin off the coast of South Carolina on Wednesday and Thursday before moving inland late Thursday evening.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

This will bring extremely heavy rain to parts of the southeastern U.S., where flooding will be a big concern.

Outside of Debby, a tropical wave in the southwest Caribbean could see some slow development through the weekend as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

Read: Central Florida crews respond to areas flooded by Hurricane Debby

The system in the Caribbean only has a 10% chance of development in the western Gulf of Mexico.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Read: Tropical Storm Debby continues slow crawl across southeastern US

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!