Trump assassination attempt: Photos show cellphone, transmitter found next to shooter’s body

PITTSBURGH — Channel 9′s sister station -- WPXI Channel 11 News in Pittsburgh -- exclusively confirmed Tuesday that Thomas Crooks was spotted by police hanging around the American Glass Research complex more than an hour before the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

Multiple law enforcement sources described the security operation in detail Tuesday, directly contradicting public statements from the United States Secret Service’s director.

According to law enforcement sources in multiple counties in western Pennsylvania, there were two sniper teams set up near the building where Crooks fired from Saturday evening.

But in direct contrast to comments made by Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, there were no local police in the same building where Crooks made it on the roof.

Channel 11′s Nicole Ford also obtained exclusive photos showing the cellphone and transmitter device discovered next to Crooks’ body moments after a Secret Service sniper fatally shot him.

On Monday, WPXI reported that pictures of Crooks had been taken by local police at least 26 minutes before shots were fired and sent up the command chain.

On Tuesday, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to Ford that Crooks was spotted by police with a range finder before that second photo was taken.

According to multiple sources, when Trump took the stage Saturday, Crooks was still on the ground and had not yet climbed the roof of the building.

Channel 11 News confirmed Crooks was only on the roof with a gun fewer than seven minutes when he was confronted by a Butler Township police officer.

