Tropics go quiet, but September could tell a different story

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Tropics go quiet, but September may tell a different story
ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics have turned quiet overall despite moving into the peak of hurricane season.

Fernand transitioned to a post-tropical state on Thursday, leaving meteorologists to monitor a tropical wave currently over far western Africa.

This wave is expected to move into the Atlantic over the holiday weekend, but it has a low chance of development according to computer models.

The statistical peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10, and while the current lull in activity is notable, long-range computer models suggest a potential increase in activity later in September.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the tropics all season long.

