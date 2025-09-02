Tropical wave near Africa gains strength, increases chance of becoming next named storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical wave off the coast of Africa now has a 70% chance of developing into a named storm later this week or weekend.

Channel 9 meteorologists are closely monitoring the system, which is forecast to move into the Central Atlantic by early next week.

Long-range weather models, such as the GFS, are tracking the tropical wave’s development, suggesting its movement across the Atlantic.

If the system strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be named Gabrielle.

Severe Weather Center 9 will continue to monitor the system and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

