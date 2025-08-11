Tropical Watch: Invest 97-L could be the season’s next named storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologists are closely monitoring Invest 97-L as it becomes better organized. It has the potential to develop into a Tropical Depression within the next 24 to 30 hours.

Invest 97-L, currently over 3,000 miles from Florida’s East Coast, may become the next named system, Erin, by mid-week.

While it is too early to determine if the United States will be affected, experts are keeping a close watch on its progress.

In addition to Invest 97-L, Invest 96-L is an area of disorganized showers and storms located over the Central Atlantic.

This system has a low 20% chance of developing into a tropical system over the next seven days and is expected to remain over the open Atlantic.

As Invest 97-L continues to evolve, meteorologists will provide updates on its development and potential impact.

Meanwhile, Invest 96-L poses little threat as it is likely to stay over the open ocean.

