Tropical systems leave beach erosion in Brevard County

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County is experiencing significant beach erosion due to the impacts of two passing tropical systems and high tide conditions.

The combination of high tide, rough surf and easterly winds has led to the accumulation of sargassum seaweed on the beaches, which poses a threat to sea turtle hatchlings.

“He was just laying on top of the seaweed and I guess the water was bringing him in. Yeah, everyone worked together really well and the hotline was great. They called back really quickly and we were able to get them to safety, which is really cool,” said beach visitor Gia Coakley.

Brevard County Natural Resources Management says some areas of the beach were already narrowed by hurricane swells last week.

Additional erosion is expected in the coming days.

