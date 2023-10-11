Tropical Storm Sean forms in Atlantic, Gulf system increases thunderstorm chances in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Sean formed Wednesday morning in the central Atlantic, according to the National Weather Service.

Sean is moving west-northwest at 13 mph and has maximum sustained winds of around 40 mph.

The system is forecast to eventually weaken as it continues its move towards the western Atlantic Ocean.

There is also another larger system that is moving off of the coast of Africa and that could strengthen into a named storm over the next few days.

Another system in the Gulf of Mexico is combining with a warm front that will move over Florida over the next few days.

That system is driving up are severe storm chances and prompted a “Weather Alert Day” for Wednesday and Thursday.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor all the storm activity and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

